Area law enforcement agencies will be ramping up patrols ahead of the Labor Day holiday.
Law enforcement officials will step up impaired driving patrols in the Stateline Area as part of the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement campaign. The purpose of the campaign is to keep highways and roadways safe during the holiday.
Additional officers will be deployed on:
- Friday, Aug. 21.
- Saturday, Aug. 22.
- Friday, Aug. 28.
- Friday, Sept. 4.
- Saturday, Sept. 5.
- Monday, Sept. 7.
- Friday, Sept. 18.
- Saturday, Sept. 19.
Law enforcement will also keep an eye out for seat belt violations, speeding, distracted driving and other violations.
Patrols are made possible through federal highway safety funds.