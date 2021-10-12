For thousands of Afghan refugees at the Fort McCoy Army base, everyday supplies are in high demand. Basic items such as clothes, diapers and toiletries are desperately needed, as many families came to the U.S. with few possessions.

In recent months, local organizations have spearheaded efforts to collect and deliver donated items to help accommodate those basic needs.

One such organizer, Larry Ballard of Janesville, began collecting and delivering donations after a friend of his, an Afghan American soldier on special assignment on the base, reached out and asked for help. Since then, he has orchestrated multiple deliveries to Fort McCoy over the past four weeks.

Ballard said he learned that conditions for many Afghans were dire when they arrived, and simple tasks were difficult, such as shaving and washing their only sets of clothes.

Ballard works with Youth With a Mission Ministries, a Seattle-based organization. YWAM has collected food and clothing from individuals and other faith-based groups in Madison, Mukwonago and Janesville.

“For us, it was just full steam ahead (to do) everything we could, as quickly as we could, to get resources in there and provide for the needs of these people,” he said.

Due to the efforts of groups such as YWAM, Ballard and other volunteers have brought trailer and van loads of necessities to the base north of Sparta. Ballard estimates more than $1,000 worth of items came from Janesville alone.

Volunteers unload the donated items which are then distributed by soldiers on assignment to help the refugees adjust to their new lives. Ballard said he and his group recently made a fourth delivery, with yet another carload to be transported today.

While the refugees wait to be relocated to homes with sponsors in cities in Wisconsin and throughout the U.S., the relief has helped them find some semblance of normalcy after their recent chaotic displacement from their homeland.

While there aren’t specific plans by the city of Janesville to resettle Afghan refugees, Ballard says at least five Wisconsin communities have agreed to take in families.

Ballard and YWAM have temporarily halted accepting donations until a fifth truckload is delivered Wednesday, Oct. 20. Once the items are distributed and further needs are assessed, the organization may resume collections.

“It’s an ongoing journey,” Ballard said.

For more information about how to help Afghan refugees, visit websites for the American Red Cross and Team Rubicon.

