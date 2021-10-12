Volunteers help load bags and boxes of supplies into vans and trailers to deliver to Fort McCoy's Army base. These every-day items will be distributed to Afghan refugees who were resettled from Afghanistan.
An Afghan refugee looks for donated shoes at the donation center at the Ft. McCoy U.S. Army base on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 in Ft. McCoy, Wis. The fort is one of eight military installations across the country that are temporarily housing the tens of thousands of Afghans who were forced to flee their homeland in August after the U.S. withdrew its forces from Afghanistan and the Taliban took control. (Barbara Davidson/Pool Photo via AP)
An Afghan refugee stands outside temporary housing at the Fort McCoy U.S. Army base on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 in Fort McCoy, Wis. The fort is one of eight military installations across the country that are temporarily housing the tens of thousands of Afghans who were forced to flee their homeland in August after the U.S. withdrew its forces from Afghanistan and the Taliban took control. (Barbara Davidson/Pool Photo via AP)
First Sgt. Abraham plays catch with an Afghan refugee child in the Village where Afghans are living temporarily at the Ft. McCoy U.S. Army base on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 in Ft. McCoy, Wis. The fort is one of eight military installations across the country that are temporarily housing the tens of thousands of Afghans who were forced to flee their homeland in August after the U.S. withdrew its forces from Afghanistan and the Taliban took control. (Barbara Davidson/Pool Photo via AP)
A young Afghan refugee, who is partially blind and wearing a family member’s shoes, waits in line for new clothes at Fort McCoy on Sept. 30.
For thousands of Afghan refugees at the Fort McCoy Army base, everyday supplies are in high demand. Basic items such as clothes, diapers and toiletries are desperately needed, as many families came to the U.S. with few possessions.
In recent months, local organizations have spearheaded efforts to collect and deliver donated items to help accommodate those basic needs.
One such organizer, Larry Ballard of Janesville, began collecting and delivering donations after a friend of his, an Afghan American soldier on special assignment on the base, reached out and asked for help. Since then, he has orchestrated multiple deliveries to Fort McCoy over the past four weeks.
Ballard said he learned that conditions for many Afghans were dire when they arrived, and simple tasks were difficult, such as shaving and washing their only sets of clothes.
Ballard works with Youth With a Mission Ministries, a Seattle-based organization. YWAM has collected food and clothing from individuals and other faith-based groups in Madison, Mukwonago and Janesville.
“For us, it was just full steam ahead (to do) everything we could, as quickly as we could, to get resources in there and provide for the needs of these people,” he said.
Due to the efforts of groups such as YWAM, Ballard and other volunteers have brought trailer and van loads of necessities to the base north of Sparta. Ballard estimates more than $1,000 worth of items came from Janesville alone.
Volunteers unload the donated items which are then distributed by soldiers on assignment to help the refugees adjust to their new lives. Ballard said he and his group recently made a fourth delivery, with yet another carload to be transported today.
While the refugees wait to be relocated to homes with sponsors in cities in Wisconsin and throughout the U.S., the relief has helped them find some semblance of normalcy after their recent chaotic displacement from their homeland.
While there aren’t specific plans by the city of Janesville to resettle Afghan refugees, Ballard says at least five Wisconsin communities have agreed to take in families.
Ballard and YWAM have temporarily halted accepting donations until a fifth truckload is delivered Wednesday, Oct. 20. Once the items are distributed and further needs are assessed, the organization may resume collections.