The following local elected officials have endorsed Troy Knudson for Rock County sheriff in the Nov. 6 elections, according to a Knudson news release:
Beloit City Council member Clinton Anderson and Rock County Board members Robert Potter, Hank Brill, Norvain Pleasant Jr., Terry Fell, Yuri Rashkin, Betty Jo Bussie, Wes Davis and Terry Thomas.
Knudson, a Democrat, faces Republican challenger Jude Maurer in the race to replace Sheriff Robert Spoden, who is retiring.
Anderson is quoted as saying, “I am endorsing Troy Knudson for sheriff because he will take the sheriff’s office in a new direction. Troy takes a collaborative approach to problem solving, which is desperately needed. After many conversations with Troy, I can confidently say I have never met someone more genuine or passionate.”
