JANESVILLE
Local nonprofits and agencies will host a virtual social justice presentation, “View From the Margin: Life in the Non-Majority,” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.
Led by local residents Ibrahim Jitmoud and Assad Mirza, the discussion will offer a male perspective of the struggles faced by people in the global majority who are living in the United States as the nonmajority.
Jitmoud is a Janesville resident and imam at the Muslim Dawa Circle in Janesville. Mirza, who lives in Milton, moved to the United States from Pakistan when he was 18.
The event will be recorded and available on Hedberg Public Library’s YouTube channel in about a week.
Presenting organizations include the Diversity Action Team of Rock County, YWCA Rock County, Beloit NAACP Branch 3251, Hedberg Public Library, Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties, and UW Extension Rock County.
Registration is required to view the presentation. A registration link is available on all partnering organizations’ Facebook pages.