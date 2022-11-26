JANESVILLE -- Big-box retailers look to Black Friday to boost sales, while local small businesses lean on Small Business Saturday for a critical year-end finish.

Shoppers browse inside Blessed Divine Creations, a local business at Uptown Janesville, on Small Business Saturday. The gift shop has multiple vendors within that sell items ranging from clothing and shoes to hair accessories, body oils and sweet treats.

Paquita Purnell runs Blessed Divine Creations at Uptown Janesville on Milton Avenue. Items for sale include gift baskets, no-sew fleece blankets, hair accessories, body oils and tutus. Purnell also sells snacks like cinnamon-roasted pecans and cashews and is an event planner.

RonMar Popcorn Shop owners Ronnie and Martha Enis fill bags of popcorn in the back room of their shop at Uptown Janesville on Small Business Saturday.
