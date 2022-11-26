Customers walk about inside Blessed Divine Creations, a local business located within Uptown Janesville Mall on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26. The gift shop has multiple vendors within that sell items that range from clothing and shoes to hair accessories, body oils and sweet treats.
Customers walk about inside Blessed Divine Creations, a local business located within Uptown Janesville Mall on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26. The gift shop has multiple vendors within that sell items that range from clothing and shoes to hair accessories, body oils and sweet treats.
Customers walk about inside Blessed Divine Creations, a local business located within Uptown Janesville Mall on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26. The gift shop has multiple vendors within that sell items that range from clothing and shoes to hair accessories, body oils and sweet treats.
Customers walk about inside Blessed Divine Creations, a local business located within Uptown Janesville Mall on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26. The gift shop has multiple vendors within that sell items that range from clothing and shoes to hair accessories, body oils and sweet treats.
JANESVILLE -- Big box retailers look to Black Friday to boost sales, while local small businesses lean on Small Business Saturday for a critical year-end finish.
Paquita Purnell runs Blessed Divine Creations at the Uptown Janesville mall on Milton Avenue in Janesville. Items for sale include gift baskets, no-sew fleece blankets, hair accessories, body oils and tutus. Purnell also sells snacks like cinnamon-roasted pecans and cashews, and is an event planner.
She said it can be a struggle to stay afloat at times of the year when there aren’t events like Small Business Saturday to tie into.
She said special events draw people into her store. Beyond Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, she participates in local events like Business After 5 and Sip and Shop that offers shoppers snacks and drinks.
Small Business Saturday "really makes an impact for a business like us," Purnell said, helping it grow local name recognition.
"We’ve been in the store for a year and yesterday we still had people come in and say... 'I didn’t know you guys were here,’” Purnell said.
“It really is about letting the people know in the neighborhood that these small businesses are out here,” Purnell continued. “People give support to the big box stores; we need that too.”
Ronnie Enis, who co-owns RonMar Tasty Popcorn at Uptown Janesville with his wife, Martha, said they typically have more customers come through on Black Friday than on Small Business Saturday.
RonMar Tasty Popcorn sells various flavors of popcorn, including caramel with or without cashews, cheddar and butter. It has also expanded to other flavors like sour cream and chives, buffalo and blue cheese and kettle corn.
Enis said Saturdays like this week, like when there was a Janesville winter farmers market, normally draw more customers. And so, he was expecting a good turnout with the Small Business Saturday tie-in.
“The mall has quite a bit of foot traffic anyways; I expect some people to be walking in,” Enis said.
Enis said they also participate in the winter farmers market and Martha has taken part in the Black Women’s Expo in Beloit.
“We do different events because if you just sit still, nothing comes. You need to make waves,” Enis said.
Downtown
In downtown Janesville on Saturday, Raven’s Wish Art Gallery took part in Small Business Saturday. Owner Alisha Reid said Small Business Saturday is important as a day “you can count on to make a difference.”
In recent years, Reid and other downtown business owners have persevered through construction projects and the pandemic, while seeing a shift in thinking regarding small businesses and “supporting local.”
Reid said Small Business Saturday is “a great day for us to visit with folks and help them get in the Christmas spirit. We have people who stop in and don’t make purchases. They are here to soak in the Christmas and community spirit and we are here to help them with that.”
Raven’s Wish sells the work of 75 artists from Rock County and beyond, and is also a gift and boutique store offering custom framing, classes and art exhibits.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.