JANESVILLE -- Big box retailers look to Black Friday to boost sales, while local small businesses lean on Small Business Saturday for a critical year-end finish.

Paquita Purnell runs Blessed Divine Creations at the Uptown Janesville mall on Milton Avenue in Janesville. Items for sale include gift baskets, no-sew fleece blankets, hair accessories, body oils and tutus. Purnell also sells snacks like cinnamon-roasted pecans and cashews, and is an event planner.

