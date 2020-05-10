JANESVILLE
Ryan Champa has been writing rap songs since he was 12.
Two years ago, he wrote one that changed his life.
Champa is a man who leads with his heart, and his heart was hurting two years ago when a girl he knew took her own life.
He wrote a moving song to raise awareness of suicide and encourage people to stand up to bullies.
Champa, who records under the name Ezoteric, doesn’t look for fame or fortune. He has neither, but his music did lead to love.
His video of the song made its way to a suicide-prevention website in the United Kingdom, where Dennise Ellwood saw it. She sent him a message.
Messages led to romance and meetings. Romance led to a child, Aryanna, born Feb. 29 in Ellwood’s city of Newcastle, England. Champa flew there for the birth.
Then the coronavirus ruined plans and lives across the planet.
The 27-year-old had a ticket home April 1, but flights were canceled. He wasn’t able to return until last week.
Back home in Janesville, Champa experienced looser attitudes about the virus than he had seen in England.
Fewer people wear masks in stores here, and the recent warm weather led to gatherings that shouldn’t happen, Champa said.
He has an uncle in New York City who has lost friends to the virus.
“If I have something to say, I write my lyrics down. It’s just my way of venting,” he said.
So he wrote “Stay Home” and recorded it where he has recorded other songs, in his car. One difference: This time, he wore a mask as he rapped.
His message echoes those solemn pronouncements from local, state and national leaders, but it's more listenable.
Champa has mastered the hiphop idiom and rhythm. He makes it seem effortless. A sampling from "Stay Home":
“Every time I inhale, feel the panic in my chest. … Stay home! This is real as it gets. … You ain’t invincible. How dare you get carried away? I got a problem with you all; you affectin’ us all, infectin’ the stores by walkin’ and spreading your cough, don’t even wearin’ a (bleep-ing) mask.”
Champa said his style is not like a lot of rap music, with its references to drugs, material goods and sex that he finds harmful to youth. He likes a song with a story or a message.
“Stay Home” includes some standard rap language, including two "F" bombs and a few other vulgarities.
Champa is on quarantine for 14 days because of his travel, but he’s scheduled to return to work at the Hormel plant in Beloit, where seven workers have tested positive for the virus.
Champa, who works in shipping and receiving, hears his co-workers now wear masks and have added cleaning protocols to their jobs, but he’s frightened of catching COVID-19.
He is now focused on bringing his child and future wife to the United States. That will involve applying for immigration status, something that’s on hold because of the recent suspension of some categories of immigration.
Champa’s voice glows with the pride of new fatherhood. He marvels at his daughter’s beauty even as she faces a difficult future.
Aryanna’s heart unexpectedly stopped for eight minutes soon after birth. Doctors said she wouldn’t make it. She did, but with probable brain damage, the parents were told.
Champa remains upbeat and hopeful, calling her “my miracle leap year baby.”
“We’re just happy she’s alive and able to breathe on her own,” he said.