JANESVILLE

People often don't remember Martin Luther King Jr. fought for more than racial equality.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes reminded a crowd of about 200 people of that during his speech at Blackhawk Technical College's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration on Saturday.

The event is held every year to honor King and local leaders who promote civil rights in the community.

Barnes' speech detailed some of King's lesser known advocacy initiatives, such as redistribution of wealth and workers' rights. He related those back to modern issues.

Sonja Robinson, student services coordinator for the Janesville School District and the event's emcee, characterized Barnes's speech as a "no more excuses speech."

The state's second leading public official encouraged people in the room, especially young people, to make change in their community.

As the youngest lieutenant governor in the country at age 33, Barnes said, he is proof you are never too young to make an impact.

Barnes ran through a list of issues he believes are the most pertinent in the state including climate change, income inequality, criminal justice reform, health care, access to voting and gerrymandering.

If King were alive today, he would without a doubt be a climate change activist, Barnes said.

Barnes chairs Gov. Tony Evers' task force on climate change and has been vocal about how climate change is an environmental, social and economic crisis.

Having the state's first African-American lieutenant governor at the event made history, Robinson said.

Sometimes, people in high places forget about the small people, Robinson said, and she was proud to see Barnes make time to speak, even after the event was rescheduled for weather.

At the end of 2019, people posted photos on social media comparing themselves from 2009 to 2019. Some called it the decade challenge, which Barnes referenced in his speech.

Robinson asked the crowd to take selfies at the event so in 10 years people could post them and tell others how they were in the room when history was made.