JANESVILLE
An Empty the Shelters adoption event is planned from Oct. 4 through 10 at the Human Society of Southern Wisconsin, 222 S. Arch St.
Hosted by BISSELL Pet Foundation, this adoption event aims to help pets in shelters find their forever home.
Pet adoption fees will be reduced to $25 or less for most kittens, adult cats and adult dogs.
The human society is open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters or petsgohome.org.
