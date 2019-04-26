190427_SHELTER
Keith Rambicure, a volunteer, pets an adoptable puppy in May 2015 at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Janesville.

 Angela Major

JANESVILLE

The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin will participate in Empty the Shelters Day, a program to promote pet adoption. 

The humane society will offer $25 pet adoptions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 4, along with shelters in 20 states and Canada, according to a news release.

The program is run by the Bissell Pet Foundation, a nonprofit based in Michigan. The foundation will supplement the lower adoption fees, according to the release.

All adoptable pets will be microchipped and spayed or neutered. A microchip registration and license fee might apply, according to the release.

The humane society will have cats and dogs available for adoption. The society prefers to process applications the day of adoption, according to the event's website.

Nearly 20,000 pets have found homes since the Empty the Shelter events began, according to the release.

