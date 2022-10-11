JANESVILLE—From non-spooky hayrides for youngsters to a presentation on local paranormal activity that’s recommended for adults only, to downtown trick or treating, many local opportunities to celebrate Halloween are coming up.
Some start this week.
Enchanted Forest
The city of Janesville’s Parks and Recreation Department’s Enchanted Forest and Hollywood Hayride run Wednesday through Saturday, Oct. 12-15 at Palmer Park, 2501 Palmer Dr., Janesville.
Hours are 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12 and 13 and 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 14-15.
The Enchanted Forest will consist of seven scene sets from fairytales and nursery rhymes. Youngsters and parents take a non-scary, candlelit self-guided walk through the scenes and costumed characters from each tale will hand out treat. Two of the scenes will feature local actors.
Admission is $2 per adult and $3 per child.
The Hollywood Hayride will take participants through six scenes from popular movies and TV shows. Characters will come to live and act out a short skit while handing out small trinkets. Admission is $3 per person.
Youngsters can also play simple carnival games inside a Goblin Games area and the local Optimist Club will provide barrel rides.
Trunk or Treat
The Janesville Parks and Recreation Department will hold a “Riverside Trunk and Treat” event at Riverside Park, 2600 Park Dr., at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
The event has been at Traxler Park in years past, but construction forced the move to Riverside Park this year.
Families drive their vehicle from the splash pad to the north pavilion. Local businesses will have vehicles lined up along the side of the road, and families can pull up and receive treats at each station.
Awards will be given to the best decorated vehicles.
Downtown Trick or Treat
Downtown Janesville businesses will host family trick-or-treating from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Families can hop on a free trolley that will stop at participating businesses to collect “sweet” rewards.
Paranormal Whispers
The Rock County Historical Society has three Halloween-related events planned.
The first is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 and Wednesday, Oct. 26. The Society of Anomalous Studies will present “A Paranormal Exploration: Whispers and Echoes of the Tallman Family,” at the Rock County Historical Society’s campus, 426 N. Jackson St., in Janesville.
The society has visited the Lincoln-Tallman House, the Charles Tallman House and Museum & Visitors Center several times over the past year. It used several paranormal investigation techniques and will present the findings and hold a question-and-answer session.
Admission is $25 and is limited to 65 people per show. It is recommended for adults only.
Edgar AllAn Poe
At 7 p.m Saturday, Oct. 15, the historical society will present “An Evening Dark and Dreary: The Tales of Edgar Allan Poe,” at the Rock County Historical Society’s campus, 426 N. Jackson St., in Janesville.
This 2-hour-long presentation is for those who enjoy dramatic theatre as “Poe himself” recites his stories and poetry. The production features strobe lights, fog and loud noises and is recommended for ages 8 and older.
Admission is $20. Ticket information is available at https://rchs.us/event.
Cemetery Tours
And the historical society will present “Chill at Oak Hill Cemetary Tour: Local People Who Should Have Been Commemorated,” from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 29 at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1725 N. Washington St., Janesville.
A guide will take the group to the headstones of eight local residents and tell their stories and why they should have had streets or buildings named after them. Their stories are based on research by local historians.
The tours will be held rain or shine, unless there is lightning forecast. Tickets are $10 each.
Ticket information for all three events is at: https://rchs.us/event
Halloween Storytelling
Adults can get into the Halloween spirit at “Boos and Booze: An Evening of Halloween Storytelling and Nostalgia at Genisa.”
The event is Wednesday, Oct. 26, starting at 5:30 p.m., at Genisa Wine Bar, 11 N. Main Street, Janesville.
Rich “Roaming Rich” Fletcher, of roamaroundtours.com, will “be telling stories about murder and mayhem and things like that from the city. And some nostalgia, also.”
Fletcher, 52, will also talk about Halloween in the 1970s and 1980s.
“I’ll talk about trick-or-treating and putting on those plastic masks,” Fletcher said. “There’s that general nostalgia for that period.”
Admission is $45 and includes the first drink and a selection of food items. Tickets and more information is at: www.roamaroundtours.com.
Gothic Walking Tours
And on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29, Fletcher will lead “Once Upon A Midnight Dreary…A Walking Tour of Gothic Tales, Local Hauntings and Victorian Traditions.”
The tour steps off each night at 7 p.m. from the Marvin Roth Community Pavilion in Lower Courthouse Park in downtown Janesville.
“It will be tales of Janesville and Halloween and going past places that people have claimed are haunted,” Fletcher said. “There will be ghost stories, and I have ‘guest’ ghosts. We have a trail of ghosts who may accompany us along the way.”
This will be the third year Fletcher has led the walks. Admission is $30. Tickets and more information is at: www.roamaroundtours.com.