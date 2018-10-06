TOWN OF JANESVILLE
Local fire departments will be doing live fire training exercises throughout the day today at 5033 Highway 14, town of Janesville.
Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling on Highway 14 west of Janesville during training, said Bill Ruchti, deputy fire chief for the Janesville Fire Department, in an email.
The training will help local firefighters "improve their firefighting skills with live fire training," Ruchti said.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse