JANESVILLE
The Janesville chapter of the American Association of University Women will sponsor a virtual presentation on COVID-19 at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.
Epidemiologist Nick Zupan will present “Understanding COVID-19: One Year into a Global Pandemic.” Zupan, who works for the Rock County Public Health Department, will share his expertise on local COVID-19 issues.
The presentation will offer information about the virus, the timeline of the virus spread, development and rollout of the vaccine, and the implications in Rock County.
For a Zoom invitation, email Carole at csalinas3767@gmail.com.