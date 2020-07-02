JANESVILLE
All of a sudden, Ginna Isunza finds herself in the roles of lawyer, doctor and psychologist.
Every week since the pandemic-led shutdown, the director of the Immigrant Outreach Program at the YWCA Rock County talks with local immigrants.
She answers questions about immigration, COVID-19 and chronic stress.
“People are worried about evictions, not having enough food for their kids and if they will be called back to work,” Isunza said.
As the pandemic wears on, local immigrant families find themselves running out of resources.
“A great number are still working on the immigration process,” Isunza said. “Even though they are in the process of becoming permanent residents, they don’t qualify for public benefits.”
Rock County immigrants come from Latin America, Morocco, Russia and Laos.
“Most of the families are not eligible for stimulus checks,” Isunza said. “Even though many work in the restaurant, hotel and construction industries, they don’t qualify for unemployment or other benefits from the government.”
Isunza has been directing families to private resources so they can put food on their tables.
“We have seen a 100 percent increase in people reaching out with immigration questions, worries about hospital bills because some family members have tested positive for COVID-19 and concerns about their children going to school,” she said.
Faith Lutheran responds
Pastor Felix Malpica of Janesville’s Faith Lutheran Church learned about the plight of immigrant families and shared the information with his congregation.
“We wanted to meet their basic needs,” he explained. “We decided to raise funds to buy grocery and gas cards.”
The congregation responded generously.
Over more than a month, church members and some who are not part of the congregation donated $8,000.
“We are people of God … reaching out in love,” Malpica said. “That is our mission as a church, and people really want to own that.”
At first, the YWCA Rock County was able to provide gift cards to 36 families, including many single moms with kids.
Now it is helping 51 families with a $50 grocery card and a $25 gas card each.
Thanks to the church, the YWCA has been able to provide weekly gift cards without an end date.
“As the funds come in, we order cards and deliver them to the YWCA,” Malpica said. “I am overjoyed as a pastor at the generosity of my community. Rather than constrict and face inward, I have a community that looks out. This whole fundraising effort is a yearning to be part of God’s love in the world.”
His congregation has reached out in other ways.
Recently, the church created a Justice Team to guide the church community—and the broader community—toward justice for all.
“There’s been a push from folks to learn about white privilege and how we can do better for the sake of generations to come,” Malpica said. “It has been inspiring for me as a Puerto Rican man and the pastor of a predominately white congregation.”
New task force
Malpica is a member of the new Janesville Immigration Task Force, organized earlier this year.
The task force is made up of concerned citizens who want to understand the immigrant community and who seek ways to support it.
Christine Moore of Janesville is facilitator of the group.
She explained that the task force came about after a visit by John Garland, a San Antonio Mennonite pastor. He spoke in Janesville last fall about his work with immigrant families at the U.S.-Mexican border.
Garland encouraged audience members to extend a helping hand to immigrant families in their own community.
The task force met in January with more than 30 people attending.
The pandemic halted initiatives by the group, but the task force began meeting again in early March and late April.
“It’s been a great experience because of the sharing of information,” Moore said.
This week, the task force sent letters to the faith community in northern Rock County asking clergy and lay leaders to make their congregations aware of opportunities to support immigrants.
“Although they have lived in our community for years, are taxpayers and may even own their own businesses, undocumented immigrants are not eligible to receive federal and state benefits,” the letter reads. “Even if they or their children are eligible for some benefits, they may be afraid to apply because of recent ‘public charge’ decisions that threaten even legal permanent residents with potential deportation.”
The new "public charge" policy considers an applicant’s receipt of certain federally funded benefits in determining whether to grant a green card.
People can donate to two efforts:
- The gift card program started by Faith Lutheran to provide food and gas to immigrant families.
- ECHO’s rental assistance program, which could pay up to three months of housing assistance for immigrant families in Rock County. ECHO, a social service agency, does not discriminate if someone is undocumented.
Thanks to community
Ginna Isunza is thankful for the community response.
“It shows me there are people out there with great hearts,” she said. “It surprised me because I was not expecting it. The immigrant community is always left out of many things.”
Timing is key.
“This is a time when people of color are coming together to raise their voices and finally be heard,” Isunza said. “Discrimination is a huge thing, not only with the Latino community, but also with the Asian community, which has been blamed for the pandemic.”
Isunza added:
“It is a very sad time, but I feel confident that other people helping the immigrant community is making a difference.”
Anna Marie Lux is a human interest columnist for The Gazette. Call her with ideas or comments at 608-755-8264 or email amarielux@gazettextra.com.