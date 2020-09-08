JANESVILLE
The Janesville chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is urging the public to reflect on the U.S. Constitution during Constitution Week from Sept. 17-23.
City Manager Mark Freitag has officially proclaimed that seven-day period as Constitution Week in Janesville.
The national DAR has marked Constitution Week since 1956, the year Congress passed a law establishing the annual commemoration.
The week aims to encourage the study of historical events that led to the Constitution's framing in September 1787, to remind the public that the Constitution is the foundation for the American way of life, and to emphasize citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve it, according to a news release.
Locally, the Daughters have provided instructional materials and quizzes to students on the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
For more information about the DAR, visit dar.org.