If you plan to cook for a crowd next week, start cleaning your kitchen now.

Jason Egner, executive chef at Edgerton Hospital, said a clean and organized kitchen is the key to staying calm, cool and collected while cooking for friends and family during the holidays.

The Gazette interviewed chefs who are experienced in preparing food for crowds and asked for tips and tricks for holiday cooking.

Egner makes lists well in advance to map out what needs to be done on which days, he said.

It's easy to forget steps or ingredients in the chaos. Lists can prevent that, Egner said.

Cooking for a crowd is all about planning, said Nathan Downs, executive chef at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville.

Know how many people you are cooking for and plan accordingly, Downs said.

People feel like they have to make a lot of food to accommodate a group, but that often leads to waste, Downs said.

A good rule of thumb is to plan four ounces of meat per person, Downs said.

Cooking and preparation does not have to happen in one day, Egner said.

Dishes that hold well can be prepared days ahead and frozen until the day of the event, Egner said.

For example, Egner prepared stuffed chicken breasts for the hospital's staff holiday party. Egner made the stuffing a couple days in advance and froze it, then popped the stuffing back into the oven the day of the party.

Prioritizing your cooking is helpful, Downs said. Generally, you want to start with meat or dishes that take longer to cook, then work your way down the list, Downs said.

Foods such as fruits, vegetables and salads should be prepared as close to serving as possible, Egner said.

Casseroles are good go-to holiday dishes because they can be made in advance, Egner said.

One common mistake people make when preparing holiday meals is buying their pie crust, Downs said.

Pie crust is easy to make, you need only two ingredients, and it makes a world of difference, Downs said.

Egner's favorite holiday dish to make is a yule log, he said. For his yule log, Egner rolls a sponge cake around chocolate mousse or whipped cream and covers it in homemade chocolate frosting, he said.

"It is the perfect thing to put on the table or bring out last," Egner said. "Everybody loves dessert."