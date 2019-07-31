MILTON

Local businesses and organizations will be represented at the Milton Community Expo from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Milton Fire Station, 614 W. Madison Ave.

Residents can learn about the services offered by Blackhawk Technical College, Hoo's Woods Raptor Center, Milton Area Chamber of Commerce, Milton Area Youth Center, Project Maria, Rock County Ice Age Trail, Rock County Human Trafficking Task Force, YMCA of Northern Rock County and others.

Games, prizes, fire station tours and fire engine rides will be offered. Kickin It With Kev will provide live music.

The expo coincides with the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce's August Business After 5.

Proceeds from the booths will benefit the chamber's Shining Star grant program, which helps families in need.