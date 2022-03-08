01STOCK_JANESVILLE

JANESVILLE

The Janesville Police Department Street Crimes Unit found 14 businesses in compliance with alcohol checks, according to a police department news release.

Aided by members of Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change, the police department conducted alcohol compliance checks Thursday at these city businesses:

  • Aldi, 2901 Deerfield Drive.
  • Badger Spirits, 1507 Center Ave.
  • Five Point Beverage, 600 W. Milwaukee St.
  • Grain N Grape, 1514 E. Racine St.
  • J and R Express Mart, 650 Midland Road.
  • Janesville Travel Plaza, 3222 Humes Road.
  • Kwik Trip, 2810 E. Milwaukee St.
  • Lions Quit Mart, 2619 Milton Ave.
  • Mulligan’s, 3961 Milton Ave.
  • Schnuck Markets, 1501 Creston Park Drive.
  • Super 66 Liquor Cabinet, 1924 E. Milwaukee St.
  • The Vineyard, 3439 Mount Zion Ave.
  • Virks Liquor, 2807 W. Court St.

All businesses were in compliance and no violations were noticed, according to the news release.

