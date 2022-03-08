Local businesses found to be in compliance after Janesville Police Department alcohol checks Gazette staff Mar 8, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe Janesville Police Department Street Crimes Unit found 14 businesses in compliance with alcohol checks, according to a police department news release.Aided by members of Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change, the police department conducted alcohol compliance checks Thursday at these city businesses:Aldi, 2901 Deerfield Drive.Badger Spirits, 1507 Center Ave.Five Point Beverage, 600 W. Milwaukee St.Grain N Grape, 1514 E. Racine St.J and R Express Mart, 650 Midland Road.Janesville Travel Plaza, 3222 Humes Road.Kwik Trip, 2810 E. Milwaukee St.Lions Quit Mart, 2619 Milton Ave.Mulligan’s, 3961 Milton Ave.Schnuck Markets, 1501 Creston Park Drive.Super 66 Liquor Cabinet, 1924 E. Milwaukee St.The Vineyard, 3439 Mount Zion Ave.Virks Liquor, 2807 W. Court St.All businesses were in compliance and no violations were noticed, according to the news release. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Crews at work on Hy-Vee-owned property in Janesville Medical examiner: Janesville man killed in workplace accident in Madison Kyle Daniel Braukhoff Death notices for March 4, 2022 State rebuild of part of Humes Road corridor to begin March 14 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for March 3, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 21-27, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 14-20, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 7-13, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, 2022 Public record for Feb. 7, 2022 Court listings from Jan. 24-30, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 17-23, 2022 Public record for Jan. 25, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 10-16, 2022