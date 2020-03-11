JANESVILLE
Stock and checkout clerks at two Walgreens pharmacy stores in Janesville said it likely will be the end of this week before their shops see delivery of more hand sanitizer.
For anyone looking for a personal supply of alcohol gel disinfectant, the two pharmacies and about a dozen other stores The Gazette visited Wednesday wouldn’t have been a help. The hand-sanitizer prognosis, for now: sold out.
The nearest confirmed COVID-19 virus cases in Wisconsin may remain one county away, but the global economic impacts of the disease outbreak are hitting Janesville businesses in big and small ways.
While hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes and even toilet paper are becoming short in supply at some stores, other local retailers who rely on shipments of goods made in China are watching their shelves empty as cargo ships remain in quarantine in international customs.
'Pretty bare'
Staci Powell owns and operates Angry Fox, a small Asian pop-culture toy and collectibles shop at the Janesville Mall. Powell knew something major was amiss in late December. Her radar went up even before national media outlets began reporting COVID-19, the new strain of coronavirus, was having major—and deadly—impacts in China, Asia and then in parts of Europe.
Powell said late last year, she abruptly stopped getting shipments from suppliers and Chinese factory producers that send her nearly all the Anime and Asian pop-culture products she sells. A few weeks later, she learned why.
“A little bit after Christmas, one of my contacts said, ‘Hey, you're gonna start to see some slowdowns. We're not sure what's going on, but people in China have been getting really sick through the strain of the flu that's particularly nasty going around.'
"Yeah, well, turns out two weeks later, everybody caught up, the world news caught up," Powell said.
Powell’s small, independent shop now could wait weeks for deliveries as customs and port authorities work through backlogs of quarantined durable goods made or shipped through Chinese ports.
It’s been weeks since Powell has seen shipments of some of her most popular plush toys, action figures, key chains and other items—and it could be weeks more before the backlog clears and small shops such as hers see their slice of inventory.
Powell said some of her shelves are “looking pretty bare,” and she said she’s not sure when that could change. She’s gotten some word that Chinese factories that had shuttered because of coronavirus are now reopening. But some shipments she’s already paid for sat in port authority for so long Powell said they were “returned to sender.” Powell said she could end up paying twice for shipments of goods from China.
Powell said a major Anime conference she planned to attend as a vendor in Seattle, Washington, was cancelled recently as state and local governments in Washington respond to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak there.
Powell realizes her woes are just one slice of the impact the global coronavirus outbreak is having on the web of commerce in Janesville.
“When stuff like this happens, small companies like mine are usually some of the first to feel it," she said. "But I think the real trouble because of the extent of this is going to be stuff like medical supplies and electronic boards for new medical equipment. Things people might really, really need.”
Plants closed
Janesville-based Prent has imposed its own company travel ban on its business flights to regions of Asia considered COVID-19 hot zones. Prent, a plastics thermoforming company that makes medical product packaging, has two manufacturing plants in the Jiading District of China, a booming suburb of Shanghai.
Although both of Prent’s plants are 600 miles from the region considered the epicenter of China’s initial outbreak of COVID-19, it weathered a weeks-long closure of both plants as the Chinese government sought to stem the spread of coronavirus.
Prent President Joe Pregont said the closures have since ended. The shutdowns were imposed by the Chinese government, as were a new set of protocols Chinese health officials enacted to screen his China plant workers daily for any sign of coronavirus.
Pregont said his company, a clean-room operation that does more than 90% of its business in medical supply packaging, has seen stepped-up health measures during other international flu and disease outbreaks. He said the COVID-19 outbreak was the first time he’s aware of that China had government health officials stationed at his plant’s gates with special thermometers to test workers as they walked on and off shifts.
“After the shutdown (ended), everyone had their temperature taken before they could come back into the buildings. Anybody with a temperature was sent to the medical clinics or hospital. We have close to 500 people in China, and no one came down with the virus,” Pregont said.
Pregont said Prent has taken stock of the Chinese government response and has the same protocols ready at its Janesville plant in case a COVID-19 outbreak in Wisconsin reaches Rock County.
Pregont said because his company produces hi-tech and medical-related products, his plant was considered a high priority in China’s schedule to reopen. Of all the 2,000 plant shutdowns in the region where Prent is located, the company’s plants were among the first 30 allowed to be reopened.
As the number of confirmed U.S. cases of COVID-19 continues to increase daily, national economists expect there could be months of impact to the national economy, although it might not all be felt at once.
Pregont said because his company serves a medical sector more resistant to economic volatility he thinks Prent won’t see the same degree of impact from COVID-19 as other industries could.
He believes industries such as restaurants, niche retail and travel industry—particularly airlines—could see “deep trouble” in coming months.
“A lot of the elective (discretionary spending) stuff that people do is being affected. And I think it's going to really show up when you step back and look at the year as a whole,” Pregont said.
Pregont is a board member of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state’s main manufacturing and industry trade group. He said the trade group already has put together a survey it’s distributing to industries statewide so the group can start to gauge the impacts COVID-19 is having on different industries.
Travel woes
Amanda Sullivan, a travel consultant for All Ways Travel, said her agency books a high volume of international cruises through more than a dozen cruise ship companies.
The cancellations started coming as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending early this week that people, especially the elderly or immune compromised, avoid traveling by cruise ship.
This week, All Ways has been dealing with around-the-clock cancellations of cruises booked to coastal cities in China and Italy designated as having a high risk of COVID-19 infection.
Customers are now looking to reschedule trips to a time when COVID-19 and the threat of its spread are diminished.
International cruise line companies are now working with customers to migrate canceled cruise bookings to later this year or next year without customers losing upfront investments on cruises they've cancelled.
Sullivan said that's a new measure for the cruise liner industry, but it comes after a number of cruise ships have been moored off the coast of the U.S. and other countries under quarantine because large blocs of passengers fell ill with coronavirus.
It's not clear now whether the U.S. government will enact its own travel bans, but as of Wednesday afternoon international travel was not being restricted for people embarking from the U.S.