Have Coffee with a Cop in Whitewater
WHITEWATER—The Whitewater Police Department will participate in Coffee with a Cop from 7 to 10 a.m. today.
Police officers will be at Jessica’s Family Restaurant, 140 W. Main St., and the Sweet Spot Café, 226 W. Whitewater St., to meet and greet residents.
The event is part of a community outreach program to strengthen relationships between law enforcement officers and residents.
County warns of telephone scam
ELKHORN—The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a telephone scam that involves a caller posing as a sheriff’s deputy and demanding gift cards.
The caller asks potential victims to pay for an outstanding arrest warrant with gift cards, according to a news release issued Tuesday. The sheriff’s office does not do that, the release states.
“Citizens should exercise caution whenever they are requested to provide telephone payments or personal, identifying information,” the release states.
The public does not need to report aborted calls to the sheriff’s office, but anyone who has been victimized is encouraged to contact local police, according to the release.
Comms center using backup site
Nonemergency phone lines for the Rock County Communications Center are working after being down for about an hour Monday.
The communications center reported a phone outage around 8:15 p.m. Monday. Center officials said AT&T encountered issues with flooding, which affected the phone lines.
A backup system is in place that transfers phone calls to another site accessible to the communications center. Calls to 911 were not affected.
The communications center will continue using the backup site until AT&T corrects phone connection issues.
Those who need nonemergency assistance also can call 608-757-2244.
