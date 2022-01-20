JANESVILLE
If you’ve not given blood recently—or you haven't considered doing so—you’re not unique.
Around the U.S., private blood banks and the nonprofit groups that run them are declaring a blood donation crisis as donations have slowed to a trickle during the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant.
One of the nation’s largest providers of donated blood products, the American Red Cross, said last week that blood donations are down 10%.
One local nonprofit blood bank, the Rockford, Illinois-based Rock River Valley Blood Center, reports that it is frequently just three or four days from depletion.
Rock River Valley Blood Center chief operating officer Heidi Ognibene said as COVID cases continue to rise, fewer people are showing up to give blood at scheduled blood drives. And many of people who have pledged to donate are canceling their appointments.
Blood banks, like workplaces in multiple industries, are scrambling to hire and retain employees while COVID infections send existing staff home to quarantine.
“Our whole business model is changing, and it’s not been a positive for us,” Ognibene said.
Rock River Valley Blood Center is the main supplier of blood to Mercyhealth’s southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois hospitals and Edgerton Hospital. Ognibene said her blood bank is still able to meet the demand for blood at these and other hospitals.
But it’s gotten harder to get people to commit to donating blood, she said. More often than not, the blood bank is falling short of its goal of having seven days worth of blood on hand—an amount the blood bank considers an “ideal” supply given local demand.
Regionally, blood supplies at hospitals has dipped in recent weeks by more than 20%.
Some blood donation agencies say it’s been at least a decade since hospitals have seen a blood donation crisis like the one parts of the U.S. now face.
Ognibene said her blood bank has been wrestling with a labor shortage for a few years, but COVID and its complications have created a more complex set of dilemmas for nonprofits.
Ognibene said one problem the blood bank faces is fewer groups willing to host blood drives during the pandemic.
For years, numerous public schools, universities and community colleges in the area have hosted blood drives in partnership with the Rock Valley Blood Bank. Fewer schools are hosting blood drives in large part because of pandemic-era concerns over crowding in public spaces.
People who want to give blood, Ognibene said, should know that blood banks including hers allow donors to give blood even if they’ve had COVID in recent months or have been vaccinated.
In some heavily populated regions of the east coast, Ognibene said, blood banks are warning that more than three dozen hospitals face having to cancel elective surgeries because of rolling blood donation shortages.
On the east coast, public health officials have issued advisories that blood shortages are leading to delays in cancer treatments for patients who need blood transfusions as part of their therapy.
Ognibene said she’s also heard anecdotes about patients across the U.S. who’ve had organ transplant surgeries cancelled because the hospitals don’t have access to the amount of blood they might need in case a transfusion is necessary.
For people with acute illnesses that require immediate surgery, the shortage in blood donations is critical. Ognibene said people who’ve had severe accidents or traumatic injuries and people with advanced cancers who need blood transfusions as part of chemotherapy treatments are the most vulnerable under the current blood shortfall.
“The problem is that you can’t simply make more blood. It’s not a man-made material. The only way you can only get more is through blood donations,” Ognibene said.