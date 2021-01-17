“The nation is sick. Trouble is in the land; confusion all around. ... But I know, somehow, that only when it is dark enough can you see the stars.” —Martin Luther King, April 3, 1968, the night before he was murdered.
What a year it has been since the last Martin Luther King Day.
Fierce demonstrations demanding racial justice followed horrible acts of racism and cruelty on the national stage.
On top of that was the coronavirus pandemic.
The Gazette asked four local Black people to consider the past 12 months. Emotions ranged from anger, frustration, fear and a little hope.
“It’s been hell,” said Lonnie Brigham of Janesville, who faced a series of financial setbacks that forced him to live with his sister in Beloit in 2020.
Like many others, Brigham had wait more than 10 weeks for his unemployment compensation to start.
Brigham has been advocating for racial justice locally, including with the African American Liaison Advisory Committee to the Janesville Police Department.
This year, Brigham left that group, feeling his efforts had gone nowhere, and he lost friends he made on the police force over their differences on the role of President Donald Trump and the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
And the police department remains without a Black officer, he noted.
Brigham was near tears as he described the police officer’s knee on Floyd’s neck as Floyd called for his mother.
Police chiefs across the county and country condemned what they saw in the video of Floyd’s death. But Brigham was appalled at what he heard from some local police officers: “They say he should’ve complied, and if he complied, he wouldn’t have died. Wow. I personally could not stomach anything like that.”
Other events inflamed protests, from Breonna Taylor's death at police hands in Kentucky to Ahmaud Arbery, a jogger in Georgia who was stalked and murdered, to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.
Protests followed in cities across the country, including Janesville and Beloit.
“Those things all hit, bam, bam, bam! It made me feel like it was open season on African Americans again,” Brigham said. “If Martin Luther King was alive during this time, I think he would be crying right now.”
Despite his pessimism, Brigham continues his work for a better future. He founded a business, contracting with Rock County to provide mentoring for disadvantaged youth.
Voices of hate
“It’s been a tough year, coupled with years and years of tough years in terms of racial justice issues,” said Marc Perry, executive director of Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties.
Perry, who trains police and others on bias and race, calls the past year a big step backwards because voices of racial hatred were raised so strongly in opposition to the demonstrations for racial justice.
“To see young people find their voice and find a way to express their frustration and find a way to fight for social justice was heartening. You hope that continues,” Perry said. “I was very proud of the young people in Beloit this summer. They kept away from violence and got their message across.”
However, the uprising of white supremacists across the country shows the George Floyd demonstrations were not a change for the better, Perry believes.
“We keep talking about these right-wing groups or white supremacist groups as fringe groups, and the reality of it is, they’re not fringe groups anymore,” Perry said. “They’re closer to mainstream white America than any of us want to admit.”
Yes, people of all colors rose up to protest the injustice, but are they willing to challenge the racist sentiments of your co-workers, family members, spouses and children? Perry asks.
“I don’t want come off as totally pessimistic. There are lots of people who are pushing for social justice, but I also think the swell of people pushing the other way is equally as large. I think it’s something we don’t want to talk about,” Perry said.
Enduring hate
Carrie Harrell-Payton of Janesville, a longtime aide in Beloit schools before a long-term illness forced her retirement, felt fear in the past year.
Harrell-Payton said she has been the target of racism in her infrequent trips for shopping and medical appointments, all the while fearing what could happen if COVID-19 combined with her auto-immune disease.
“It’s been really, really stressful. If you’re a Brown or Black person, it’s like you have a racial pandemic and then you have the COVID-19 pandemic. And both of those are really, really tough things to deal with,” she said.
“There are some mean people in Janesville,” she continued. “There was a lady in front of Target one day yelling, ‘We own you, and you can call the White House and ask the president and tell him that whites own the Blacks.’ I just ignored her and went inside. I’ve been called the ‘N’ word more times in the last four years than my whole 57 years of living. It’s been horrible.”
A Janesville police officer defended her this year when a man told her she couldn’t park in a handicapped spot, even though she displayed her handicapped tag.
Not all cops are bad, she said, yet she feels a tension every time she encounters an officer, which she feels is different than it was.
Like many, Harrell-Payton was amazed at how well the rioters on Capitol Hill were treated Jan. 6. That wouldn’t have happened to Black people, she said.
“They say their rights are taken away. I don’t know what rights they’re talking about. … We have to fight for our rights. We have to fight to be treated as well as a white person. … We fight against police brutality. The LBGTQ community has to fight, and the trans community, to be who they are,” Harrell-Payton said.
“One thing about the Trump administration, now you know. You know who those hidden bigots are," she said. “They’ve come out now. Trump has emboldened them. …
“You’ve got to have a little bit of hope, but then the country was built on oppression, so for us it’s like, I’ll believe it when I see it,” Harrell-Payton added.
The hope
Angela Moore, executive director of YWCA Rock County, said the stresses people of color endure over their lives accumulate in their bodies. Some have come to believe this constitutes a public health crisis.
People of color are affected disproportionately by the pandemic, and many have been displaced or lost their jobs, Moore said. Meanwhile, children are staying home to learn online.
“I think it’s a challenge for our family structure. We have found the incidence of domestic violence has increased because our families are even more challenged by being isolated during the pandemic.”
Moore is heartened by young people she sees speaking up for justice.
Even those whites who expressed outright racism in recent years have the right to speak, Moore said.
“It is disappointing to me when I see people who want to eliminate basic human rights,” she said. "That is hateful to me. But I support a democracy where we can support opposing views. ...
“If they have that much hatred for somebody else, it makes you feel solemn and reflective and prayerful as you hear about these incidents, one after another. You just feel hopeless to deal with larger issues. But my goal is to engage locally in discussions about racial justice, so people feel encouraged to share their points of view. That’s where we can make a difference.”
The long-term work on hearts and minds is the only thing that will work, in the end, Moore believes.
“I’ve been watching this for years, and I’ve noticed an incredible amount of change since I was little girl. And I see an incredible amount that needs to change. …
"My hope for 2021 is that we will take what we experienced in 2020 and learn from it and move together in order to improve our community and our nation,” Moore said.
“I still remain optimistic and hopeful as Dr. King did up until the last night of his life,” she added.
“Let us rise up tonight with a greater readiness. Let us stand with a greater determination. And let us move on in these powerful days, these days of challenge, to make America what it ought to be. We have an opportunity to make America a better nation.” —Martin Luther King, the night before his death.