Apple growers in southcentral Wisconsin have had their hands full this year thanks to the last winter’s polar vortex, heavy spring rains, pesky insects and intense heat this summer.

But with fall right around the corner, bushels of apple-induced excitement lie ahead.

“When people go back to school, they’re kind of thinking about fall and school and maybe apples in lunches. We’re ready,” said Darcie Haakinson, owner of Hawk’s Orchard in Milton.

Haakinson said this year’s weather was tough on the apple crop. She said apple trees typically grow best with plenty of sunshine and some rain, so this year’s heavy rainfall required a few adjustments.

“Ideally, it’s best if you can get about an inch of rain a week. The roots of the trees don’t like all the moisture and can be prone to fungal problems,” she said.

“They like a good mixture of sunshine and rain. You have to try to control weeds, pests like moths and Japanese beetles. … There’s always something you’re trying to keep away from the trees.”

Hawk’s did lose some of its crop, but Haakinson said the orchard is only slightly behind schedule if not on time.

“We did end up losing some trees due to that, but a lot of the trees are doing fine, too,” she said.

Hawk’s Orchard opens for the season Sunday and will offer Zestar and ginger gold apples.

The operation, which Haakinson affectionately calls the family’s “hobby orchard,” sells around 14 varieties of apples and has an estimated 2,000 trees. Other varieties could be available as soon as next week, Haakinson said.

The orchard is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Just 20 miles south, Apple Hut in Beloit is also ready for apple season, despite some scares early in the growing season.

A snowstorm in late April gave the orchard a late start, but the owner says she got lucky with this year’s crop.

Owner Lori Jenson said her trees were flowering when the snowstorm hit, but the snow insulated the buds and kept them from freezing.

“We really lucked out,” Jenson said. “We’re kind of totally amazed how nice the crop is with all the weird weather we’ve had.”

Friday was opening day for Apple Hut, and Jenson said the orchard was plenty busy.

Luckily, this year’s apple crop is large and should keep the orchard bustling later into fall than usual.

Last year’s crop took a big hit from frost and bad weather. Jenson said this year’s apples did much better.

“We’ve got a nice, clean crop, and it’s a big crop, too,” she said. “We actually fared really well with the weather.”

Apple Hut is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. The orchard currently sells Zestar, ginger gold and Paula red apples, but other varieties will be offered throughout the season.