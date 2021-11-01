JANESVILLE

The start date for the Living Well workshop on chronic health conditions is delayed one week, according to a Rock County Council on Aging news release.

The virtual program will be held from 1:30 to 4 p.m. every Tuesday from Nov. 9 through Dec. 14.

Registration is now open until Thursday, Nov. 9, according to the release.

For more information or to register, call 608-757-5309 or email lisa.messer@co.rock.wi.us.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you