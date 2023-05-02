JANESVILLE — It might never reach a city council hearing. Even as it was being introduced, a proposal to allow Janesville streets to be named after living people had begun to draw public criticism, a council member who authored it says.
Janesville City Council member Michael Jackson told The Gazette in an interview this week that he, along with city council President Paul Benson, had recommended a change to city rules to allow streets to be named or re-named in honor of people who are still living.
A existing city ordinance only allows the naming of streets after people who have died. Jackson said that rule, as residents who have reached out to him have suggested, provides a cooling-off period before the council would consider a street being named after someone.
Jackson said he’s learned via recent feedback from a longtime Janesville city official that city staff recommend waiting until at least a year after a local dignitary’s death before considering naming a street in their honor. That, he said, is intended to safeguard the city in case an honorary street-naming ever had to be rescinded.
Jackson said some recent feedback brought up a point he hadn’t considered — that a public figure being considered for such an honor “might have a skeleton in the closet or be of dubious character.”
Such revelations, Jackson said, may not become known until some time after a dignitary has left the public arena. He said rescinding an honorary renaming of a street could result in some cases of “incredibly expensive” replacement of dozens of street signs.
“I have to admit, it was probably not well thought out on my part,” Jackson said.
Jackson, a retired former minister, said he introduced the proposed ordinance change last week because hoping to name city streets after a few city council members who are still living and have played big roles in reshaping the city in recent years.
One such person, Jackson said, is Douglas Marklein, who this spring opted not to run again after years on the council.
Marklein, a local builder, served 10 years on the council, including as president, during a sometimes turbulent period of change as the city emerged from the Great Recession and General Motors’ closure of the Janesville assembly plant in 2009.
Marklein has recently faced health problems, but he’d said off and on since his re-election in 2021 that he aimed to step down from the council in 2023.
Jackson said although he’s now got some misgivings over his idea, he plans to discuss it further with incoming City Manager Kevin Lahner, who starts work in Janesville this month.
According to the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, no state law directly governs the naming of municipal streets or alleyways. The league says in a legal opinion that local governments — cities, counties and towns — are allowed to craft (or re-craft) their own ordinances on honorary street naming and renaming.
“We have concluded in previous League legal opinions, Streets and Alleys 478 and 414, that the procedure to be followed for renaming such streets is entirely within the discretion of the governing body. The governing body may accomplish the renaming of streets outside of subdivisions by merely adopting an ordinance or resolution,” the league writes in an opinion.
Jackson said he believes some public servants deserve more credit than they get for their service.
He said when Marklein was honored at his final city council meeting last month, the city gave him some commemorative gifts, including a decorative street sign with his name on it.
Jackson said he questions whether the city does enough to honor its leaders. He wondered why it wouldn’t rename a street after Marklein.
Jackson said he thought the same ordinance change might someday bring honor to city council member Paul Williams, whom Jackson points out has served more than 17 years.
“I mean, that guy gives, and gives, and gives, and gives. I'm a big Paul Williams fan, frankly, and I hope that he gets more than some kind of plaque whenever he leaves the council. I felt the same way with (Douglas) Marklein. Man, we need to do something better than what we're doing,” Jackson said.
