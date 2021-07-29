Early reports indicate little if any damage to much of southern Wisconsin after a line of storms triggered a tornado warning.
The storm rumbled and blew through the area in the early morning hours, causing minor power outages, the power companies’ outage maps indicated.
Capt. Mark Thompson of the sheriff’s office said there were a few reports of limbs, trees and power lines down in the northern side of the county, especially in the Evansville area, and the county public works department was clearing those areas Thursday morning.
The Janesville Fire Department had only one storm-related call, for wires down.
“It looks like we got lucky,” Thompson said.
The county sirens went off about 1:40 a.m. Thursday. Some mobile apps sent out the warning minutes earlier.
National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Boxell said radar images indicated air circulations at the edge of the storm front could generate tornadoes, and it’s likely a couple tornadoes developed in Jefferson and far western Waukesha counties.
Those outages were on the near east side, near Van Buren and Fremont streets, reported around 1:42 a.m.
Handfuls of outages were reported in the Juda, Brooklyn and Charlie Bluff areas and rural areas north of Lake Koshkonong.
More numerous outages, numbering in the hundreds were posted on We Energies' outage map in for rural areas near Elkhorn, East Troy, Lake Geneva in Walworth County.
The storm, for all its fury, was not as wet as farmers and gardeners would have liked. The weather watchers at Janesville’s Wastewater Treatment Plant recorded 0.38 inches of rain.
Boxell said the storm moved fast, providing less opportunity for rainfall.
“Not a drought buster by any stretch,” Boxell said.
The Gazette is interested in any reports of damage. Contact reporter Frank Schultz at 608-755-8252 or email fschultz@gazettextra.com.
Gov. Tony Evers announced late Thursday morning a statewide state of emergency, citing "widespread damage, downed trees and power lines, power outages, and road closures due to debris."
Evers’ executive order directs state agencies to help those affected by the storms and allows state National Guard to be called to active duty, if the adjutant general deems it necessary, to assist local authorities.
This story will be updated.
