ORFORDVILLE

State Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, and Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, will hold legislative listening sessions at libraries in Orfordville, Evansville and Beloit.

The first two sessions will run from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at the Orfordville Public Library, 519 E. Beloit St., and from 6:45 to 8 p.m. the same day at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.

A third session will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 1, at the Eager Free Public Library, 39 W. Main St., Evansville.

Residents may share thoughts about the state budget and concerns about potential issues in the upcoming legislative session.