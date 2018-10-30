JANESVILLE
The Wisconsin Historical Society will hold a listening session Thursday, Nov. 1, at the Rock County Historical Society, 425 N. Jackson St.
The session runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public. The historical society is seeking input on designs for a new state history museum located on Madison's Capitol Square.
For more information, visit wihist.org/yourvoice.
