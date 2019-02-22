JANESVILLE

A donation from the Janesville Noon Lions Club is making books more accessible to two Janesville brothers who are blind.

The club helped buy a Braille embosser for the Steve and Laurie Heesen family of Janesville.

Laurie Heesen home schools 11-year-old Josiah and 6-year-old Matthew, who are blind because of a genetic disease.

“It’s just a huge blessing,” she said.

The Heesens approached the club for help to buy a Braille embosser, which converts standard instructional text and graphics into hard-copy Braille.

The embosser costs more than $3,500.

With the help of Wisconsin Lions District 27-D1 and the Janesville club, the Heesens replaced their burned-out embosser with the more advanced machine.

“We have access to different repositories of books for the boys, even new releases,” Laurie said. “Now that we have the embosser, we can find books, emboss them and have them in their hands the same day.”

In the past when Laurie made an assignment for the boys, she had to type it on a special typewriter.

“It was very time-consuming,” she said. “Now I can put it into a program that translates it into Braille and send it to the embosser. It cuts the time from hours to minutes. It’s a game-changer.”

Steve Heesen, who is blind, said the club has helped the family with sunglasses in the past.

He called the embosser “something we really needed and put it off for a long time.”

Janesville Noon Lions Club President Dennis Steed said the donation is what the group is all about.

“The Lions Club was founded on helping those with vision problems and the blind,” he said. “This project was a great example of how we can help out community members through the local club and provide essential equipment to assist in the education of Josiah and Matthew.”