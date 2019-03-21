JANESVILLE

The Janesville Noon Lions Club is wrapping up its rose and carnation sale with deliveries starting at 8 a.m. Friday, March 22.

Remaining flowers will be on sale over the weekend at the Traxler Park warming house, 600 N. Main St.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 22-23, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 24.

Supplies are limited and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Proceeds support the club's community programs and projects.

For questions about an order or delivery, call 608-752-0085.