JANESVILLE

The Rock County Historical Society is planning to make summer tours at the Lincoln-Tallman House more interactive.

The tours will offer more hands-on activities and allow visitors to touch some of the artifacts. Summer tours officially begin Saturday, June 8.

The traditional tour will focus on Victorian living and weave in stories about the Tallman family. The "Help Wanted" tour encourages visitors to perform 19th century chores and activities, according to a release.

Dates and times for tours are available on the historical society website, www.rchs.us.

Tickets are available at the door. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and students, $6 for kids ages 6-17 and free for kids 5 and younger. Veterans, active military personnel and members of the historical society or Rock County Genealogical Society also receive free admission.