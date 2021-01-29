JANESVILLE
Hedberg Public Library will open three remote drop boxes for library materials starting Monday, Feb. 1.
Materials can be dropped off these locations:
- Family Dollar, 1820 Center Ave.
- Sentry Foods, 2501 W. Court St.
- Woodman’s Market, 2819 N. Lexington Drive.
An outdoor drop box also is located at the library on the south end of the parking lot, according to a news release.
The East Milwaukee Street drop box in the former Maurer’s Market parking lot remains closed. That drop box will reopen when construction allows, according to the release.