JANESVILLE

Janesville’s public library will open the doors to its new branch at the Janesville Mall at 10 a.m. Monday.

The Hedberg Public Library’s branch, called HPL Express, announced the “soft opening” at 2500 Milton Ave. in a news release Friday.

HPL Express will feature books and movies for kids, teens and adults and the only free Wi-Fi available in the mall, according to the news release. Patrons eventually will be able to pick up holds and attend pop-up programs. The branch hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Full library services such as tech, research and reference help, computer use, and interlibrary loans will not be available at the express branch. These services will remain at the main library, 316 S. Main St.

Cookies and punch will be served Monday. A grand opening is planned for October.