JANESVILLE
A man styling himself an independent Libertarian has thrown his hat into the ring for the state Assembly seat that covers most of Janesville
Reese Wood ran for the neighboring Assembly district in the Beloit area two years ago and lost to Rep. Mark Spreitzer. Wood has since moved to Janesville.
Wood, 34, is a worker at Data Dimensions in Janesville. He is seeking to fill the 44th Assembly District seat of Debra Kolste, a Democrat who is stepping down.
Wood noted he has a right to define his party affiliation on the ballot, so he added the word “independent” to his Libertarian Party designation when registering with the state Elections Commission.
“I want people to know that not only am I a Libertarian, but I am independent.”
A lot of people identify Libertarians as conservatives, he said. But he wants to chart a truly independent course.
Wood said he fully supports the state Libertarian Party platform. He said he will work to get the Legislature to be more transparent and better publicize its actions. He pledged to explain his every vote in the Assembly.
Wood supports decriminalization of marijuana.
Others who have declared for the 44th Assembly District seat include DuWayne Severson, a former Janesville School Board and Janesville City Council member running as a Republican, and current Janesville City Council member Sue Conley, a Democrat.
Also taking out papers for the 44th District seat is perennial candidate Spencer Zimmerman of Janesville.
Zimmerman, who is running as a Democrat this time, has run as a Republican in other races. He has expressed strong support for President Donald Trump. He lost a race for a nonpartisan Rock County Board seat April 7.
The candidates have until June 1 to file their nominating petitions. If all succeed, Zimmerman and Conley would face off in the Aug. 11 Democratic primary.