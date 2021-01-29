JANESVILLE
Several local nonprofits will sponsor a virtual social justice discussion on LGBT history from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
Scholar and activist R. Richard Wagner will discuss his book “Coming Out, Moving Forward: Wisconsin’s Recent Gay History” and will outline the challenges and LGBT milestones in the state, according to a Hedberg Public Library news release.
The discussion will be recorded and available on the HPL YouTube channel a week after the program, according to the release.
Organizations partnering with the library include the YWCA Rock County, Diversity Action Team of Rock County’s Allies of Native Nations subcommittee, Beloit NAACP Branch 3251, Community Action in Rock and Walworth counties and UW Extension-Rock County.
Registration is required. Participants can visit any partner Facebook page for the registration link.