JANESVILLE -- Roosevelt Elementary School students Maria Mikkelson, Greyson Purkapile, James Scherer, Paxton Blaney, Cooper Schenzel, Maggie Lambert and Reed Pratt might never direct NASA’s mission control.
But you just don’t know.
The seven fifth-graders were part of the Roosevelt (Elementary) Roobots team that advanced to state sectional competition out of the Parker High First Lego League Challenge regional held Saturday at Parker High.
Friends and family watched from the gymnasium stands as 24 teams—including squads from Fontana, Cuba City, Oak Creek and Milwaukee—maneuvered small Lego robots that students programmed around a table course attempting to successfully complete as many missions as they could in 2 minutes and 30 seconds.
The students who coded the robots and those who did research on the project, then had to go before a panel of judges to explain their projects and robot designs and core values. Those included teamwork, discovery, inclusion, innovation, impact and fun from the projects.
For the fourth- through eighth graders, the day was a culmination of after-school meetings in robotics clubs. The Roosevelt team decided to divide into coders, who developed the small robots, and researchers, who came up with project ideas and benefits.
Members of other teams might decide to have everyone work on both.
The overall topic this year was power. The Roosevelt squad, coached by teachers Jenny Kallio and Abigail Roberts, decided to work on the problem of solar panels taking up too much space.
Lambert said the group proposeed to put roofs over existing parking lots.
“Put solar panels and gutters and downspouts with hydroturbines (in the roof),” the 10-year-old said.
“And also put car chargers that come from the energy from the solar panels and turbines and downspouts,” Schenzel added.
The months of teamwork made for an exciting Saturday for the students.
“We all are really good at Lego things and robotic things,” the 10-year-old Scherer said. “Now we’re here.”
Bob Getka, meanwhile, watched all the activity with a smile on his face. Getka, a computer science and math teacher at Parker, has supervised the Lego First regional at the high school for eight years.
Sitting in his large classroom just down the hall from the gymnasium, Getka answered questions from a reporter and from younger workers. His brother, Bill, was recording scores at another table.
Another brother, Rick Getka, was manning the microphone in the gymnasium, introducing teams and notifying them when the 2:30 session was down to 10 seconds.
Rick normally is a judge during the regionals, but all those spots were filled, which had him holding the microphone behind the competition tables Saturday.
“This is so nice,” he said as he surveyed the young competitors.
There were six Getkas working at Parker on Saturday. They grew up on a farm in Walworth. Bob began his teaching career in Florida. On one wall were photos of students he taught in Florida over 13 years, that passed his AP computer science test.
One of those students is now director of NASA’s mission control.
On the opposite wall were photos of his Parker students that passed the test.
Getka says district support of computer science and robotics makes Janesville one of the leaders in the state.
“Our district is so supportive financially compared to other districts,” Getka said.
“Computer science is so rare in high schools,” he said. “It’s so hard to find teachers.”
Why is that, he was asked?
“How much can they make in private business?” he responded. “Like my son is making more than I’m making, and he’s only been out for three years.”
The lack of teachers leads Getka to believe the program might be phased out when he retires.
Once students move on to high school, they leave the Lego program. Janesville students usually then participate in advanced FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) that features 120-pound robots.
On Saturday, the Janesville school students were satisfied working with the miniature robots.
Especially the Roosevelt Roobots, Robotic Eagles (Van Buren), Jefferson Elementary and Edison Eagles which were the local teams that will compete next week in Waukesha in the sectionals. In addition, teams from Harrison Elementary and St. William had already qualified in earlier regional competitions.
Kallio, who coached a couple of teams while she was teaching at Harrison Elementary, was taken aback when the results were announced and the Roosevelt team was moving on.
“It was surreal,” she said Saturday night. “Just looking around at the kids; they were so excited. Abi and I were so excited."
“I could not be more proud of these kids,” Kallio said. “It’s their first year this year and they did such an amazing job. Quite honestly, Abi and I learned just as much from the kids as they learned from us.”
And who knows where this will lead these 10- and 11-year-olds?
“I want to be a robotic engineer or entrepreneur,” Blaney said.
Or maybe the director of mission control at NASA.
The sky's the limit.