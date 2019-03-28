JANESVILLE

State Rep. Debra Kolste, D-Janesville, and state Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, will hold listening sessions Wednesday and Thursday, April 3-4.

The first session runs from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St.

The second will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Rock County Job Center, 1900 Center Ave.

Residents can ask questions about the proposed state budget or share concerns about other state issues. Legislators will hand out Blue Books—guides to the state—to all those who attend.