Wisconsin State Representative Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, stops for a moment of silence following a tour of the Milton House Museum in Milton, Wis., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month. The 1844 Stagecoach Inn, now turned museum, was once part of the Underground Railroad.
Wisconsin State Representative Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, speaks to a small group following a tour of the Milton House Museum in Milton, Wis., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month. The 1844 Stagecoach Inn, now turned museum, was once part of the Underground Railroad.
Wisconsin State Representative Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, walks the 45-foot tunnel between the cellar of the hexagon inn and the Milton House cabin located behind the building during in Milton, Wis., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month. The Milton House Museum was once part of the Underground Railroad.
Wisconsin State Representative Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, looks out the lobby room towards Goodrich Park following a tour of the \ Milton House Museum on the first day of Black History Month, Feb. 1. The Milton House Museum was once part of the Underground Railroad.
Wisconsin State Representative Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, Don Vruwink, D-Milton and Milton House Museum secretary Darla Dernovsek, right to left, listen to Executive Director Keighton Klos during a tour inside the Milton House cabin on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
MILTON -- Black history should be taught every day in Wisconsin schools, not just in February, a Black state legislator from the Madison area said Wednesday during a tour in Milton of a former stop on the Underground Railroad.
“This is a jewel in Wisconsin that hasn’t been shared with others, and by that I mean that other African Americans can visit,” State Rep. Shelia Stubbs, whose 77th Assembly District includes the south and west sides of Madison, said during a roundtable discussion on race education at the Milton House Wednesday.
“African American studies must be a part of education. It’s a truth. Today, the Milton House gave us the truth,” continued Stubbs, originally from Beloit and a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School, on the first day of Black History Month.
Also in attendance at the roundtable were other state, city, Milton School District and Milton community leaders.
The event included a tour of the historic site.
Among Wednesday's participants was retired Milton history teacher and former state Rep. Don Vruwink. Stubbs and Vruwink served on the state Tourism Committee together and collaborated with the Milton House to make the tour happen.
During the tour, Milton House Executive Director Keighton Klos shared its history, including pausing at the desk of 19th Century state legislator Joseph Goodrich. The abolitionist built the Milton House and was key in making it a local stop on the Underground Railroad.
Klos also spoke more broadly about abolition-era history, particularly in Wisconsin and the north. She said even in “free states” escaped slaves could still be captured and sent back southward.
The tour group also stopped at a root cellar where freedom seekers were believed to have hidden. It was once only accessible through a trapdoor and a three-foot-high tunnel. That tunnel, since extended to six-feet tall, was a passageway from Goodrich’s cabin to what is now the Milton House.
Klos asked Stubbs during the roundtable what should be done to make sure the Milton House is woven into school lessons throughout the state “whether it is in Superior or Beloit.”
Stubbs said there are budget impediments to accomplishing, which she understands, but said she believes those could be worked around.
“Invite entities that may not otherwise (to) come here,” Stubbs said.
Stubbs said advocacy and making voices be heard are essential to move forward with legislation advancing Black history education in Wisconsin.
“When I walked through (Milton House) I thought ‘those are my ancestors.’ I know there are others who have made sacrifices. I know some of you have made sacrifices. Sacrifices need to continue to be made,” Stubbs said.
“Systems are made to be broken … I feel as though history will repeat itself if you don’t learn from it,” Stubbs continued. “If you are not at the table, you will be lost. I feel as though if I’m not at the table, I won’t be heard. So, I will make a spot at the table for myself to be heard. This is the time we need to be advocates.”
