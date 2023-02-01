MILTON -- Black history should be taught every day in Wisconsin schools, not just in February, a Black state legislator from the Madison area said Wednesday during a tour in Milton of a former stop on the Underground Railroad.

“This is a jewel in Wisconsin that hasn’t been shared with others, and by that I mean that other African Americans can visit,” State Rep. Shelia Stubbs, whose 77th Assembly District includes the south and west sides of Madison, said during a roundtable discussion on race education at the Milton House Wednesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you