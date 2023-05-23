Grass is unmowed in front of the former Pine Tree Inn at 4544 Highway 14, in the town of Harmony. The hotel on the northeast edge of Janesville had been run for the last half-decade as a sober living house, but now has been abandoned except for squatters, with mounds of trash left behind, Harmony town officials say.
Windows and doors stand agape at the former Pine Tree Inn, which for a half-decade housed the Jessie Crawford Recovery Center sober living house at 4544 Highway 14, in the town of Harmony. The motel is now apparently abandoned, with mounds of garbage and trash left behind, town of Harmony officials say.
A van with an ancient gladiator battle scene airbrushed on its side sits at a storage shed where a toilet and other trash clutter up the lawn at the former Pine Tree Inn at 4544 Highway 14, in the town of Harmony.
Trash and leftover items clutter the unmowed lawn alongside a shed at the former Pine Tree Inn at 4544 Highway 14, in the town of Harmony. The motel on the northeast edge of Janesville had been run for the last half-decade as a sober living house, but now is abandoned except for squatters, with mounds of trash left behind, town of Harmony officials say.
JANESVILLE — It’s impossible to tell when Nina left the note, handwritten on paper and taped to the door of an apparently abandoned motel strewn with garbage. A half dozen of the neighboring guest room doors gape open, and broken glass shards litter the motel office entryway.
“Please do not touch! I’m coming for all this!” reads the undated note, now yellowed by exposure to the elements. A phone number scrawled on the note, dialed by a Gazette reporter, rings through to a voicemail recording of a woman who says: “Don’t leave a message. I don’t check them anyway.”