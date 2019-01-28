LAKE GENEVA

Lee Enterprises announced Monday it has reached a deal to buy the Lake Geneva Regional News and Kenosha News by Friday.

The Iowa-based company is acquiring the newspapers from United Communications Corp., of Kenosha, which has owned the Lake Geneva Regional News since 1999, the weekly paper reported Monday.

Lee Enterprises owns several newspapers in Wisconsin, including the Wisconsin State Journal, Racine Journal Times and La Crosse Tribune. According to its website, Lee Enterprises owns more than 300 weekly publications in 49 markets across the country.

In a news release Monday, Kevin Mowbray, president and chief executive officer of Lee Enterprises, said the newly-acquired publications “fit very nicely into our already strong footprint in Wisconsin. Their proximity to existing Lee properties creates opportunity for synergies while greatly strengthening our audiences in southeast Wisconsin.”

Mark Lewis, publisher of the Racine Journal Times, will serve as a publisher of a new regional group that includes the new acquisitions, the Regional News reported. He could not be reached for comment as of press time.

A Lee Enterprises spokesman said he did not believe the purchase would result in editorial changes at the newspapers.

"Making the decision to sell is extraordinarily difficult, but we welcome Lee Enterprises and know the future looks bright under their leadership,” Lucy Brown, president and chief executive officer of United Communications Corp., said in the news release.