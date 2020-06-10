BELOIT
The Beloit City Council has approved a 20-year lease and development agreement with the Riverbend Stadium Authority, the entity tasked with facility and property management of the 3,500-seat ABC Supply Stadium near the Rock River.
“I want to thank City Manager Lori Curtis Luther, city staff, Quint Studer and all involved for their efforts in moving this project forward. This will be great for Beloit,” council President Regina Dunkin said at a council meeting Monday.
Studer took action last year to acquire the Beloit Snappers baseball team, and a management agreement was approved in February.
The ownership transfer to Studer is on hold until Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball approve a new agreement.
Beloit businesswoman Diane Hendricks provided much of the private funding needed for the $34 million downtown Beloit stadium project.
The development agreement starts an 18-month timeline for construction by Hendricks Commercial Properties.
The river bike path will remain in place and will be maintained by the stadium authority, but it will still be considered a public path.
Stadium construction is expected to start later this month. A stadium authority official said a groundbreaking ceremony is planned for Monday, June 15.