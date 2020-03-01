JANESVILLE
After four official birthdays, the boy will be ready to drive.
By the time he reaches five or six official birthdays, he will probably already have made a mark on the world.
This won’t be a problem, as he is already a Legend. At 2:14 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Legend Michael James Poznanski was born at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center.
He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, was 20 inches long and is Janesville’s leap year baby.
“I think he is definitely my lucky baby,” said his mother, Ceiarra Austin.
A leap year contains an extra day to keep the calendar year “synchronized with the astronomical year or seasonal year,” according to Wikipedia.
Apparently, without the additional extra day every four years, the calendar would begin to slowly shift and eventually the months we associate with spring would drift back into January and February.
Of course, it would take hundreds of years to get May’s weather into January. And no one who made the calendar took into account Wisconsin’s weather, which sometimes makes May feel like November and January feel like Siberia.
But we digress. This story is about the legendary baby born to Ceiarra Austin and her husband, Joshua Poznanski, and the joy Legend has already brought them.
They plan to celebrate his birthday on Feb. 28, with “something special” every four years.
As for that driver’s license thing, Legend’s official 16th birthday will actually celebrate 64 years on earth. His official fourth birthday will celebrate 16 years.
Legend’s older sister, 3-year-old Kennalei, doesn’t care about the mathematics of her brother’s birthday. She mostly cares about Legend, who she refers to as “my baby.” She would like him to come home ASAP.
“Kennalei’s a little love monster,” her mother said.
As for Joshua, to say he is over the moon is the understatement of the year. The father is ebullient, radiating with joy and tenderness.
“I love babies,” he said. “If money wasn’t a thing, we’d have as many babies as she could handle.”
As for Legend, he didn’t have any comment for the media. He kept his tiny eyes shut and wiggled his fingers before falling back asleep in his mother’s arms.