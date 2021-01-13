JANESVILLE
The League of Women Voters in Beloit and Janesville will offer a virtual event titled “Restoring Trust in the Voting Process” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.
UW-Madison professor David Canon will discuss the myth of systemic voter fraud and the reality of the integrity of the voting process.
The event is part of an annual fundraiser hosted by the League of Women Voters to celebrate elections, voting and the importance of justice in American democracy.
Registration is free, but a $10 donation is suggested.
To register, visit lwvjvl.org or my.lwv.org/wisconsin/beloit.