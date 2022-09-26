top story League of Women Voters hosts Rock County sheriff candidates forum Wednesday By GAZETTE STAFF Sep 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE -- The League of Women Voters of Janesville is holding a forum Wednesday for candidates running for Rock County sheriff.Candidates are Democrat Curtis Fell and Independent Craig Keller. The election is Tuesday, Nov 8. The forum is from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville.According to the Leagues’ website, the forum will be conducted before a live audience, and broadcast live on JATV Channel 994 on Charter Cable and live streamed on the JATV Media YouTube channel.It will be recorded and made available for later viewing online.The format will allow area residents to submit questions for the candidates. Questions must be directed to both candidates.More information on the forum is at www.lwvjvl.org. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville City Council declines newspaper's request to name interim city manager finalist Public record for Sept. 26, 2022 Janesville businesses embrace Hispanic heritage with festival Longtime Janesville party store 50-50 Factory Outlet to close, owners say U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin presses Hufcor owner to pay Janesville workers' severances Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Sept. 26, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 12-18, 2022 Public record for Sept. 16, 2022 Court listings from Sept. 5-11, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2022 Public record for Aug. 29, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 15-21, 2022 Public record for Aug. 19, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 8-14, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 1-7, 2022