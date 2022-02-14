Candidates and election officials alike are ramping up their campaigns to get Rock County residents to turn out for spring elections, including Tuesday’s primaries, where necessary, and the April 5 general election.
The Janesville and Beloit chapters of the League of Women Voters on Saturday jointly held the annual “Forward Together” celebration to commemorate the upcoming anniversary of the group and of the birth of women’s rights activist Susan B. Anthony. Founded by suffragists Feb. 14, 1920, in support of the movement to secure women’s right to vote, the organization “encourages informed and active participation in government,” according to its website. Anthony was born Feb. 15, 1820.
Saturday’s discussion of voter mobilization among younger Rock County voters came at a time when faith in American elections is waning among some. Linda Reinhardt, Janesville’s League of Women Voters president, acknowledged the struggle to restore trust in the integrity of elections.
“We are looking ahead to the 2022 elections and beyond by focusing on the challenge of encouraging young people to engage in our democratic system of government and make becoming a voter part of their identity as they move into adulthood,” she said.
In an interview with The Gazette, Reinhardt stressed the need to persuade younger residents to become voters when they are eligible and to “remain active in our democracy.”
“We’ve really got to push this year to try to get young people interested in voting,” she said. “Whether they’re eligible to vote yet or not, we want to get them politically involved.”
Joined by candidates running for various offices throughout the county and students who gave testimonials about their first time voting and being engaged politically, Reinhardt led the discussion on what challenges high school and college students face.
Guest speaker Kelly Beadle, an impact and outreach manager for Tufts University’s Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, highlighted reasons why turnout rates are lower among younger voters. Beadle said some of the factors leading to lower voter participation, especially for those in college, include frequent moves from residence to residence, which can lead to difficulty getting registered to vote.
Beadle advocated for policy changes to help lower these hurdles by implementing automatic voter registration and a preregistration of 16- and 17-year-olds who will be added to the rolls when they turn 18.
Another contributing factor to low turnout rates Beadle brought up involved first-time voters being disconnected from the voting process.
“When young people walk into a polling place, they often don’t see people who look like them,” Beadle said. She referenced an effort her group and the city of Minneapolis led to recruit high school and college students to be election judges. She said the program helped give students a first-hand look at how elections are run and helped fill staffing needs during elections.
Locally, Rock County is doing its own recruiting. Janesville’s City Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler is actively seeking poll workers of all ages.
Stottler, who has also administered elections for Rock County and the city of Beloit in her career, said young voters need to be nurtured early enough to foster continued civic participation. She said that has become increasingly difficult in the current political environment.
“In order to engage future voters, we also have to model positive political behavior,” she said.
Stottler fielded questions raised during the event surrounding election integrity, which has come into question in recent years as unfounded accusations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election continue to dominate political discourse.
Stottler addressed a question of security at the polls, which she said is constantly under consideration. Though there would not be uniformed officers patrolling each site, she said discussions have been held to incorporate plainclothes officers at polling places.
“I realize we live in an amped-up environment (politically), and we need to make sure all of our election workers stay safe,” she said.
Stottler told a Gazette reporter the debate over election integrity has taken its toll on election officials, some of whom received threats after the 2020 election.
“It was a really hard year for clerks because many of us pour our heart and soul into this,” she said.
Now her goal is getting the message to the public so residents have a positive voting experience and build trust at the most local level.
Stottler also suggested that anybody who is skeptical of the voting process, including any candidates running in the November election, should volunteer to work the polls in April.
“If you still don’t have my trust after that, then we need to talk,” she said.