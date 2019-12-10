JANESVILLE

The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin is trying to raise awareness of the political damage done through gerrymandering, but change must start with ordinary citizens, a league official said Tuesday.

Every 10 years, maps for legislative districts are redrawn based on census results and population in various areas of the state.

Erin Grunze, the league’s executive director, said her organization’s goal is to create a fairer system that accurately reflects district voters and ends gerrymandering—the process of manipulating district boundaries to favor one political party or class of people.

“We don’t want red maps. We don’t want blue maps. We want fair maps,” Grunze said during a presentation at UW-Whitewater at Rock County, which was sponsored by the Janesville league.

“I think because we have such sophistication in the map-making is why we have it used for evil and not good,” she said. “So I think what we need to do is use that technology for good, so you can create a map and see when it is less biased and more biased.”

Grunze said a study conducted by Marquette University showed 72% of people support fair maps. She said 50 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have approved fair map resolutions.

Before 2011, Grunze said cities and counties sent recommendations to the state to help guide the maps. The system changed that year to give the state sole power in deciding the boundaries.

Gerrymandered districts have been redrawn to keep the dominant political party in power.

Gerrymandering weakens democracy, Grunze said, and it’s up to each state to fight against it. People Powered Fair Maps is a national program run by the league that aims to create fair political maps nationwide.

Grunze said Iowa offers one way to solve the problem.

In Iowa, legislative and congressional district lines are decided by a nonpartisan committee called the Legislative Services Agency. Each decade, a Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission is created and advises the agency when asked.

Grunze said a pair of Wisconsin bills currently stuck in committee would help. The bills—SB 288 and AB 303—would allow the Legislative Reference Bureau to redraw district boundaries with help from an advisory commission.

The Wisconsin league has tried to raise awareness by writing letters to the editor, identifying which districts want reform and looking at legislative drafting, Grunze said.

“This is a situation that people are getting behind,” she said. “They don’t want the corruption. They don’t want rigged maps.”

Residents can help by asking their legislators to support the two bills, signing petitions, voting and staying informed, Grunze said.

“Individuals need to be empowered to help make these changes,” she said. “It can’t just be an organization going in. … It really needs to be about building and sharing power across communities and making grassroots changes.”