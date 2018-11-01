The city of Janesville will collect loose leaves Monday, Nov. 5, through Friday, Nov. 16.
Sections
-
Nov 1Marshall Middle School
-
Nov 1Parker High School
-
Nov 1Overture Center for the Arts
-
Nov 1Overture Center for the Arts
-
Nov 1Overture Center for the Arts
The Latest
- Leaf pickup in Janesville starts Monday, Nov. 5
- For Tesla owner, Janesville's two-hour parking limit no big deal
- Janesville plans to spend $8.8 million on street projects next year
- Woman charged with neglecting child who was near medication, bags of fecal matter
- Other Views: On health care, we can't afford a return to the old days
- Our Views: Doing your part to kill local retailers?
- Hemp license, registration applications accepted for 2019
- Author uses Proceeds from new book to help homeless programs
- Patriots secondary expecting challenge from Rodgers, Packers
- Robotics competition at Parker on Saturday
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Shooting suspect in custody; victim taken to hospital, Janesville police say
- Our Views: Walker deserves more credit than he's getting
- Our Views: Vukmir aims to stop out-of-control Washington
- Milton man identified as victim in Thursday’s fatal crash
- Woman accused of beating, sexually assaulting man
- Death notices for Oct. 26, 2018
- Death notices for Oct. 30, 2018
- Family holds on to its ‘bright light,’ Anthony Tre’Shaun Payton
- Death Notice listing for Oct. 26, 2018
- Janesville's Daniel Jackson starts a wrestling league of his own
Images
Videos
Collections
- Halloween in Janesville
- Edgerton defeats Lodi 35-14 in Div. 4 second-round game
- Elkhorn falls in penalty shootout against Oregon
- Over 1,000 bidders attend Janesville auction
- Burlington sweeps Milton in Div. 1 sectional semifinal
- Milton volleyball defeats Craig in regional final
- Elkhorn soccer defeats Delavan-Darien in title match
- WIAA State Girls Golf Tournament
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse