A local leadership academy that exclusively focused on adults before the COVID-19 pandemic has added its first high school participants.

Leadership Discipline Academy has operated for 20 years in Rock County, offering a nine-month, community-based program for adult business, nonprofit and private sector leaders. This year, it expanded upon that, adding five high school seniors from Craig High School in Janesville, Milton High School and Turner High School in the town of Beloit who will work hand in hand through May alongside 30 adult participants.

