BELOIT
A team of community leaders has pulled back the curtain on a new space designed to benefit homeless youths.
Five members of Rock County’s Leadership Development Academy, in coordination with Project 16:49, recently revealed a fully renovated relaxation room for girls residing at The Robin House, a shelter for homeless teenage girls.
The room, previously used for storage, has been converted into an open space for reading, yoga, meditation and relaxation—complete with books, a decorative water fountain, giant rugs, room-darkening shades, blankets and chairs.
“Our residents have experienced a variety of—and often multiple—traumas,” said Tammy DeGarmo, executive director of Project 16:49, a nonprofit that serves homeless and unaccompanied teens in Rock County. “Most struggle with depression and anxiety that at times can be debilitating. Having a dedicated calming space like this is a valuable contribution to their healing process.”
The renovation was made possible through community donations. Work on the project began in December 2020.
The Leadership Development Academy group, named Grow, Give and Lead, or G2L, was able to raise more than $5,180.
The group includes members Mark Borowicz of Blackhawk Technical College, Leslie Vaughn of the Janesville Police Department, Chris Zillman of Johnson Financial Group, Mike Bain of Baker Tilly and Melanie Mussey of Corporate Contractors Inc.
The group spent considerable time raising money, finding furniture, painting the walls and assembling the room.
In addition to the sensory room, the project also includes a renovated self-reflection space on the porch finished with new chairs and matching rugs.
“This room will hopefully be a place where they can find a sense of calmness and peace,” Zillman said.
“We really think that the girls are just going to love it in here,” Mussey added.
Bain said it was a humbling experience being involved in the project because homelessness is an issue that affects a number of people in the area. He was glad to be able to help out in some way.
Vaughn said they aim to raise awareness of homelessness in Rock County and encourage others to continue to donate or volunteer their time to help.
“While our project was focused on rebuilding one small room, if it impacts a young lady’s life, fantastic,” Borowicz said.
There are about 300 unaccompanied homeless youth in Rock County. In total, there are about 1,200 school-aged people dealing with homelessness in the county.
Mussey said the Project 16:49 name refers to the amount of time that youths spend outside of school each day, serving as a reminder of the importance of offering aid.
DeGarmo said she and the girls who live at The Robin House were all impressed with the new space and are grateful for the community’s support.
She added that the project is so much more than one room because it can help transform a young person’s life when volunteers offer their help and leave a lasting positive impact.
“We always appreciate when the community shows their support, and it means the world to the girls,” DeGarmo said.