JANESVILLE
The Leadership Development Academy of Rock County welcomes residents to attend its project presentation and graduation for the class of 2020-21 from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at The Venue, 37 S. Water St.
All 26 graduates worked in small groups to complete a collaborative project to address a specific community need in Rock County.
Projects completed this year included:
- Box of balloons funding for more than 50 birthday boxes for underprivileged children.
- Human trafficking awareness video for Rock County.
- Community Kids Learning Center pathway and butterfly garden.
- Stretch Out the Stress stretching stations for the Ice Age Trail.
- Sensory room for Project 16:49 at the Robin House in Beloit.
“The Leadership Development Academy participants are making a difference in Rock County,” said Linda Ross, executive director for the academy, in a news release. “Their projects are sustainable and will impact others for years to come.”
The academy is accepting applications for the 2021-22 class until June 1.
For more information, call 608-352-3328, email linda@ldarock.com or visit ldarock.com.